Australia board defends Covid protocols after Cummins scratched

16 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cricket Australia has defended its biosecurity protocols after captain Pat Cummins was forced to withdraw from the second Ashes test in Adelaide on Thursday for being a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Cummins was ruled out of the day-night clash after dining in the same restaurant as the positive case on Wednesday night and must isolate for seven days.

His absence from the match is a big blow to Australia's hopes of extending their lead in the five-test series after winning the opener in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said the 28-year-old had done nothing wrong and was acting within the protocols set by its medical team.

"We have protocols that flex according to risk levels of each jurisdiction," Hockley told reporters at Adelaide Oval.

"We are looking at them every single day. We are comfortable with the protocols with what they are for SA (South Australia).

"We don't want to completely lock down the players, we want to take a proportionate approach, we are very conscious of their mental wellbeing."

The only limit on Australia's players in Adelaide are that they head out in public in small groups.

Australia were fortunate not to lose three first-choice players for the pink ball test, with fast bowler Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon also dining at the same restaurant.

However, because they ate at a separate table outdoors, they were deemed casual contacts by authorities and allowed to play.

Australia's players are all fully vaccinated and are free to mix in public in South Australia where active Covid cases remain low.

Authorities reported 25 new cases on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 92.

Pat Cummins / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

