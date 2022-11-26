Australia beat Tunisia 1-0, get first win at World Cup since 2010

Reuters
26 November, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 06:16 pm

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0, get first win at World Cup since 2010

Australia scored from a counter-attack when Duke got on the end of Craig Goodwin's cross and directed a glancing header past the goalkeeper.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday (Nov 26) to register their first World Cup victory in 12 years as they provisionally moved up to second in Group D behind reigning champions France.

Striker Mitchell Duke scored midway through the first half with a glancing header past keeper Aymen Dahmen to give Australia the lead, while Tunisia's best chance came when skipper Youssef Msakni shot just wide.

Tunisia brought on the squad's top scorer Wahbi Khazri in the second half as they upped the tempo in search of an equaliser, but the Australian defence stood firm with goalkeeper and skipper Mat Ryan a calming presence at the back.

The victory snapped Australia's seven-match winless run at World Cups since they last picked up three points in a victory over Serbia in 2010. France play Denmark in the other Group D encounter later on Saturday.

