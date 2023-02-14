Australia batters must find balance, says Carey

Sports

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 07:45 pm

Related News

Australia batters must find balance, says Carey

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel took 16 of the 20 Australian wickets on a pitch where the ball kept low and spun unpredictably. But Jadeja and Patel also made half-centuries to show the track was not unplayable.

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Australia batters must find balance, says Carey

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey believes their batsmen must strike a balance between being proactive and patient when they face India's spinners after the tourists lost the first test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs inside three days.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel took 16 of the 20 Australian wickets on a pitch where the ball kept low and spun unpredictably. But Jadeja and Patel also made half-centuries to show the track was not unplayable.

"You can fall into over-playing conditions and certain names. What you see before you go out to bat as well can change your method a bit," Carey told reporters after Australia had a practice session at the same venue on Monday.

Carey was twice dismissed playing the reverse sweep and said he had hit the nets looking to return to the basics ahead of the second test in New Delhi on Friday.

"I went back to batting more than anything else and reacting to what's being bowled at me and trusting that method. Maybe I was a bit too keen to play a different style, but in my first test here that's not a bad learning to have," he said.

"Hopefully, I can find that balance along with all our players. We obviously want to be proactive, but calm and patient as well, and we had a pretty good look at that first-hand with a few of their players.

"At times it might be fast-forward mode but Jadeja and Axar showed as well, you can be pretty patient."

Carey said he was confident Australia would respond in the four-match series.

"We're a strong test team," he said. "We've got all bases covered. Unfortunately, it didn't go to plan this first test, but we're reinforcing the messages we've had leading into the tour."

Cricket

Alex Carey / Australia Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

7h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

7h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

9h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

49m | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

1h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

4h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed