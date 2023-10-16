Australia bag first win of 2023 World Cup beating SL by 5 wickets

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia sealed their first win of the ongoing 2023 World Cup campaign, defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets in Lucknow on Monday.

Chasing 210, Australia cruised to 215/5 in 35.2 overs, courtesy of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis.

With top-order batters getting dismissed with ease, Marsh gave his side hope with a knock of 52 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Inglis on his arrival, accelerated the chase with Labuschagne (40). Inglis slammed 58 off 59 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell (31*) and Marcus Stoinis (20*) wrapped up the chase for Australia with some excellent boundaries.

In the first innings, Adam Zampa led the Australian fight as he scalped four wickets to help his side fold Sri Lanka for 209 in 43.3 overs.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and opted to bat, got off to a strong start as the opening pair of Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka added 125 runs in 21.4 overs. Pat Cummins inflicted the first blow. He removed Nissanka for 61(67) and shortly after Perera was cleaned up for 78(82).

Adam Zampa then compounded Sri Lanka's woes as he removed Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama for single-digit scores to shift the momentum towards Australia.

There was also a brief rain delay in between, following which Australian bowlers completely dominated the proceedings. Apart from Zampa, Mitchell Starc returned with two scalps, while Glenn Maxwell picked one wicket.

