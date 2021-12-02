Australia are 'beatable' on home turf, says James Anderson

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 09:38 pm

Related News

Australia are 'beatable' on home turf, says James Anderson

England have lost nine of their last 10 test matches in Australia, but Anderson said the tourists were ready to turn things around.

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 09:38 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia are no longer a dominant force on home soil and England have real belief they can secure victory in the upcoming Ashes series, fast bowler James Anderson said ahead of next week's opening test at the Gabba.

England have lost nine of their last 10 test matches in Australia, but Anderson said the tourists were ready to turn things around.

"We believe we have got a group of players who can win. I'm not just saying that," he told the BBC. "Quite often you do say that because you have to be positive, but we do genuinely believe we can win out here."

Anderson pointed to the recent success of India and South Africa in Australia as proof the hosts were beatable over the five-match series.

"It's not like years ago when they were such a dominant force, you would go there tentatively," added the 39-year-old, who will likely be playing his final Ashes in Australia.

He added that the impressive form of captain Joe Root and the return of Ben Stokes would boost England's chances of victory.

"We've got some world-class players. We've got the best batsman in the world and the best all-rounder in the world," Anderson said.

The series begins in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after a 2-2 draw in England.

Cricket

James Anderson / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

10h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

9h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

12h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub