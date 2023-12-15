Australia all out for 487 in first innings against Pakistan

The hosts resumed on 346-5 after opener David Warner scored a defiant 164 on the opening day, with Mitchell Marsh on 16 and Alex Carey 15.

Aamer Jamal took six wickets on debut as Pakistan bowled out Australia for 487 on the second day of the opening Test in Perth on Friday.

The hosts resumed on 346-5 after opener David Warner scored a defiant 164 on the opening day, with Mitchell Marsh on 16 and Alex Carey 15.

An untroubled Marsh looked destined for a fourth Test ton, but he was bowled by paceman Khurram Shahzad for 90 on the first ball after lunch.

Shahzad ended with 2-83, but fellow debutant Jamal stole the spotlight with 6-111.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and have failed to win a Test in the country since 1995.

