Audacious Afghanistan seal shock World Cup win over holders England

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 10:06 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Afghanistan pulled off the first upset in the ongoing World Cup as they racked up a massive 69-run win over England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 

This was just Afghanistan's second win in the World Cup across 18 matches in its three editions. It was also their first-ever win in any format against England. 

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman played an invaluable cameo and later picked up three crucial wickets to take the game away from England.

Batting first, Afghanistan piled a stiff 284 on the board after being invited by England to bat first. 

In response England lost Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root cheaply in the 285-chase. Bairstow was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi for 2, while Mujeeb cleaned up Joe Root for 11(17).

Afghanistan's spinners and medium pacer Naveen-ul-Haq made life difficult in the middle overs. Harry Brook played a lone hand of 66 but when Mujeeb got him out, it was all but over for England. 

The proceedings started with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran giving Afghanistan a perfect start and added 114 in 16.1 overs for the first wicket. While Gurbaz did bulk of the scoring, Zadran played the second fiddle perfectly. 

Adil Rashid broke the partnership, following which Afghanistan endured a mini-collapse. Zadran fell for 28(48), while Gurbaz was run-out for 80(57).

Afghanistan lost three quick wickets and were reduced to 122/3 in 18.5 overs. The wickets continued to tumble until Rashid Khan and Ikram Alikhil took control. 

Rashid as usual played some stylish shots but was outdone by a brilliant effort by Joe Root at long-on. He fell for 23(22). Alikhil scored 58(66) before getting out to Reece Topley, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman hammered 28 in 16 balls.

Liam Livingstone returned with one scalp but was the most economical among the England bowlers, leaking just 33 runs in his full quota of overs. Adil Rashid scalped three, while Mark Wood struck twice. Joe Root and Reece Topley returned with one scalp each.

