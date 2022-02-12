Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage, IPL 2022 auction temporarily halted

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 03:13 pm

Edmeades collapsed on stage while the bidding was on for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. An early lunch has been taken following the incident.

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades has collapsed mid-way through the mega auction, which is currently taking place in Bengaluru. The auction is temporarily halted. 

Edmeades collapsed on stage while the bidding was on for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. An early lunch has been taken following the incident.

After a while, The Hindu reported that a franchise representative informed that the auctioneer is fine and the auction is to resume at 4 pm BST with the bidding of Wanindu Hasaranga which is on hold at INR 10.75 crore. ESPNcrininfo reported that Hugh Edmeades is stable and should be back when the auction resumes.

An official update is awaited from the Indian Premier League.

Britain's Hugh Edmeades is the man who has been assigned to run the show this weekend in Bengaluru. He was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in 2018, replacing Richard Madley.

Since then, he has been a known face in the players' auction.

In his 36-year long career, Edmeades has conducted more than 2500 auctions globally. He is an international fine art, classic car, and charity auctioneer and has sold in excess of 3 lakh lots for a sum in excess of 2.7 billion pounds.

Earlier, the auction began at 12 PM on Saturday with Shikhar Dhawan becoming the first player to be sold (to Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore). Among Marquee Players, Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive buy with Kolkata Knight Riders spending INR 12.25 crore for his signature.

A number of high-profile players including 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, David Miller, and Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold in the first round of bidding.

Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition of the tournament, became the second player to reach double-figures in the auction, fetching INR 10.75 crore as he returned to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4.6 crores. Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.5 crore. India batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 2 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 crore while Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was also picked up by Gujarat Titans for INR 6.25 crore.

