Atkinson strikes on debut as England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Sports

AFP
02 September, 2023, 08:15 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:19 am

Related News

Atkinson strikes on debut as England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20I

The fast bowler finished with excellent figures of 4-20 --the best by an England debutant at this level -- and wrapped up the game by taking three wickets in an over as New Zealand, set a stiff chase of 199, collapsed to 103 all out.

AFP
02 September, 2023, 08:15 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:19 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets as the hosts hammered New Zealand by 95 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday.

The fast bowler finished with excellent figures of 4-20 --the best by an England debutant at this level -- and wrapped up the game by taking three wickets in an over as New Zealand, set a stiff chase of 199, collapsed to 103 all out.

Victory left T20 world champions England 2-0 ahead in the four-match series, this win following their equally emphatic seven-wicket success at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook laid the foundations for Friday's overwhelming result.

Bairstow batted through the innings for 86 not out and Brook made a dashing 67 in England's 198-4.

An elated Atkinson told the BBC: "I didn't know those were the best figures by an England bowler on T20 debut - that's lovely to hear."

He added: "I've sorted out my run-up, I'm running in a bit harder and that's giving me the confidence to put in a bit more effort."

England captain Jos Buttler hailed the paceman's display by saying: "He did exactly what we wanted from him on debut -- he bowled with great pace, great line."

Bairstow and Brook put on 131 for the third wicket in just 65 balls after Buttler won the toss.

Bairstow struck eight fours and four sixes in 60 balls faced.

Brook, controversially omitted from reigning champions England's squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India, struck fives sixes in his 36-ball innings.

Buttler, who labelled Bairstow's innings as "fantastic", said: "Harry Brook is playing brilliantly well, the way he played tonight and the other night, all credit must go to him. There's a lot of noise around the World Cup and him not being in that squad at the moment, but for him to just go and play the way he does -- he's no different in the dressing room."

New Zealand captain Tim Southee conceded 23 runs in one over, with the paceman returning figures of 1-48.

"England played brilliantly, the way Brooky came out really took it to us," said Southee.

"We were probably a bit off with the ball, which makes it hard for our batters to chase down on that wicket."

New Zealand were never in the hunt, Tim Seifert top-scoring with 39 in an innings where just two other batsmen -- Glenn Phillips (22) and Mark Chapman (15) -- reached double figures

They slumped to 8-2, with Devon Conway chipping Atkinson to Liam Livingstone at deep square leg to give the 25-year-old quick his first international wicket.

Phillips launched something of a recovery before leg-spinner Adil Rashid (2-18) had him caught on the boundary by Brook.

Seifert fell when he sliced Atkinson high into the Manchester sky before wicketkeeper Buttler held a steepling catch.

Southee and Lockie Ferguson were also dismissed in the same Atkinson over -- the 14th -- as England sealed another dominant display.

The series continues at Edgbaston on Sunday.

 

 

Cricket

England Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

17h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

18h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

18h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

12h | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni