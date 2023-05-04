Atapaththu fifty, Ranasinghe fifer blow Bangladesh Women away

Bangladesh were beaten convincingly by 58 runs by Sri Lanka in the rescheduled second Women's ODI at the Singhalese Sporting Club in Colombo. The first ODI also got washed out due to rain.

Given a stiff target of 187 off 30 overs, Bangladesh were nowhere near, getting bowled out for 129 in 29.5 overs. Oshadi Ranasinghe got five wickets for the hosts. Skipper Nigar Sultana top-scored with 37.

Earlier, Chamari Atapaththu's 60-ball 64 led the way for Sri Lanka. Harshita Samarawickrama scored 45 as well.

The visitors will play a tour game on 7 May against Sri Lanka President's XI before the commencement of the T20I series.