Atalanta decisive clash with Villarreal postponed due to snow

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:45 pm

Players were ready, pitchside, in their kits, but the snow kept falling, persuading the English officials to make their decision.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Atalanta's decisive final Champions League group match against Villarreal was postponed until Thursday after heavy snowfall in Bergamo.

The winner of the Group F clash in northern Italy would be assured of a spot in the Champions League knockout stages, but the two sides will have to wait to find out their fate after English referee Anthony Taylor called off Wednesday's match.

Groundstaff had done everything they could to get the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia pitch ready, painting the touchlines red to increase their visibility, and play was initially delayed as snow was cleared.

Players were ready, pitchside, in their kits, but the snow kept falling, persuading the English officials to make their decision.

The rescheduled encounter is due to take place at 1800 GMT on Thursday.

