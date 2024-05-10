Atalanta beat Marseille 3-0 to reach Europa League final

Sports

Reuters
10 May, 2024, 03:50 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 03:53 am

Lookman put Atalanta ahead in the second leg on the half-hour with a long-range strike past Pao Lopez before setting up Ruggeri to double the lead seven minutes after the break.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, Matteo Ruggeri and El Bilal Toure scored to send the Italians into their first Europa League final with a 3-0 win over Olympique de Marseille for a 4-1 aggregate victory on Thursday.

Lookman put Atalanta ahead in the second leg on the half-hour with a long-range strike past Pao Lopez before setting up Ruggeri to double the lead seven minutes after the break.

Substitute Toure put the nail in Marseille's coffin with a goal in the 94th minute.

Atalanta, who face Juventus in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday, are fifth in Serie A and have their sights set on a Champions League qualifying spot.

The Italians, who have never before reached a European final, will meet Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League showpiece match in Dublin on 22 May.

