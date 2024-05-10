Atalanta beat Marseille 3-0 to reach Europa League final
Lookman put Atalanta ahead in the second leg on the half-hour with a long-range strike past Pao Lopez before setting up Ruggeri to double the lead seven minutes after the break.
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, Matteo Ruggeri and El Bilal Toure scored to send the Italians into their first Europa League final with a 3-0 win over Olympique de Marseille for a 4-1 aggregate victory on Thursday.
Substitute Toure put the nail in Marseille's coffin with a goal in the 94th minute.
Atalanta, who face Juventus in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday, are fifth in Serie A and have their sights set on a Champions League qualifying spot.
The Italians, who have never before reached a European final, will meet Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League showpiece match in Dublin on 22 May.