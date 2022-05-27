Asitha's awesome performance with the ball helps SL crush Bangladesh in Mirpur

Thanks to Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan's counterattacking sixth wicket partnership after five wickets fell cheaply, Bangladesh recovered quite well and went into lunch at 149 for five in their second innings, leading by eight runs. But it didn't last too long in the post-lunch session as pacer Asitha Fernando returned his career-best bowling figures to wrap things up quickly.

After conceding a lead of 141, Bangladesh lost their top four late on the third session of day four and finished the day on 34 for four. Mushfiqur Rahim, one of the stars of the first innings, was excellently set up by Kasun Rajitha early on day five as he had no answers to an incoming delivery which kept a shade low. Bangladesh were then 53 for five and an innings defeat was staring at them.

There was uneven bounce for the pacers and the spinners were getting the ball to turn and bounce frequently but Shakib and Litton were up to the task. Shakib, in particular, was very aggressive from the get-go. The southpaw hit Rajitha for three fours in the same over to get going. He used his feet against spinners to cover the turn and always looked to score.

Litton, on the other hand, adopted a slightly different approach and was happy to defend. Shakib struck a four in the last ball of the first session to reach his fifty while Litton was unbeaten on 48.

But right after his fifty, Asitha Fernando took an absolute blinder of a return catch to see the back of Litton.

Asitha struck again to remove Shakib (58 off 72), the top-scorer of the innings for the hosts, as he gloved one to Niroshan Dickwella.

The rest was a formality. Mosaddek Hossain was adjudged leg-before off spinner Ramesh Mendis and then Asitha returned to remove Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed in consecutive deliveries to bundle Bangladesh out for 169.

The target for Sri Lanka was a mere 29 which they achieved in three overs.

Asitha Fernando recorded a ten-wicket haul in the match - four in the first innings and six in the second - and became just the second pacer after Zaheer Khan to take a ten-for at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.