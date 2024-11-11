Asif Reza becomes fastest swimmer at 33rd national swimming championship

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:39 pm

Asif Reza becomes fastest swimmer at 33rd national swimming championship

Asif clocked 24.43 seconds, edging out Bangladesh Army’s Nurul Islam, who finished in 24.94 seconds.

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:39 pm
Asif Reza becomes fastest swimmer at 33rd national swimming championship

angladesh Navy swimmer Asif Reza claimed the title of fastest swimmer at the Max Group 33rd National Swimming Championship after winning gold in the 50m freestyle event on Monday. Competing at the Syed Nazrul Islam Swimming Complex in Mirpur, Asif clocked 24.43 seconds, edging out Bangladesh Army's Nurul Islam, who finished in 24.94 seconds.

Sifat Ullah of Bangladesh Army and Amirul Islam Joy of Bangladesh Navy shared the bronze with a time of 24.95 seconds.

Asif also contributed to a national record in the 4x200m freestyle relay. The Bangladesh Navy team—comprising Asif, Samiul Islam Rafi, Kajal Mia, and Mahamudunnabi Nahid—completed the race in 8:00.51 minutes, surpassing their previous record of 8:06.01 minutes. The Bangladesh Army team took second place with a time of 8:07.76 minutes.

So far, the four-day championship has seen eight records broken over three days. As of the third day, Bangladesh Navy led the medal tally with 24 gold, 19 silver, and nine bronze medals. Bangladesh Army followed with eight gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals, while BKSP held the third position with five bronze medals. The championship concludes tomorrow.

 

 

 

