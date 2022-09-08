Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad engage in ugly mid-pitch altercation during Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 clash

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 01:05 am

It all started with Fareed making an angry gesture, while standing close to Asif, following which he lost his temper and pushed the bowler and almost hit him with his bat.

Afghanistan and Pakistan engaged in a low-scoring thriller at the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday, a contest which was eventually won by Babar Azam and co by one wicket. The match saw Naseem Shah wrap the proceedings in some style. With 11 required in the final over of the 130-run chase, the tail ender smashed Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi for consecutive sixes to drive his side home.

However, what caught many eyeballs was a heated confrontation between Pakistan swashbuckling batter Asif Ali and pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik in the penultimate over of the run chase. The moment took place shortly after Asif's dismissal, which came after he hit the bowler for a six in the previous delivery.

Asif smashed Fareed Ahmad for a six in the fourth ball of the over and was caught out in the next over while attempting to hit another maximum. He was done by a short delivery, which took the edge of his bat and flew towards Karim Janat standing at short fine leg.

Soon after the dismissal the two were seen exchanging words in the middle of the pitch, before other Afghanistan members joined and separated the duo.

It all started with Fareed making an angry gesture, while standing close to Asif, following which he lost his temper and pushed the bowler and almost hit him with his bat.

The next over saw Naseem whack Farooqi for two sixes in the opening two balls, and secure a thrilling win for his side.

With this outcome, Pakistan have now progressed to the finals of the Asia Cup, where they will lock horns with Sri Lanka. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will engage in a dead rubber against India, as both the sides are now eliminated from the continental tournament.

Cricket

Asif Ali / Asia Cup / Pakistan Cricket Team

