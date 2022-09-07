Asia Cup: Where do teams stand after India vs SL Super 4 clash?

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

Asia Cup: Where do teams stand after India vs SL Super 4 clash?

While the Shanaka-led Sri Lanka side has revived their campaign in the Super 4 phase, defending champions India are on verge of suffering a premature exit from the showpiece event. Two consecutive defeats at the hands of former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan have pushed the defending champions towards the exit door amid the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:23 pm
Asia Cup: Where do teams stand after India vs SL Super 4 clash?

Team India will not meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 as Rohit Sharma & Co. are now staring at the exit door of the continental tournament following their defeat to hosts Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka completed a stunning comeback in the Asia Cup by defeating India at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Islanders recorded back-to-back wins in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament to boost their chances of entering the Asia Cup final.

While the Shanaka-led Sri Lanka side has revived their campaign in the Super 4 phase, defending champions India are on verge of suffering a premature exit from the showpiece event. Two consecutive defeats at the hands of former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan have pushed the defending champions towards the exit door amid the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

India are dependent on the match results of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the record-time winners only have an outside chance of making it to the final. Team India will need Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan to upstage Babar Azam's Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will meet Afghanistan on Wednesday. India also need a big favour from Sri Lanka, who are likely to enter the final of the Asia Cup 2022. If the Islanders register a massive win over Pakistan in the Super 4 stage, India have a chance of entering the summit clash.

Rohit-led Team India will meet Nabi's Afghanistan in match No.5 of the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Hosts Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns with Babar's Pakistan in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Friday. The final of the Asia Cup 2022 will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Cricket

Asia Cup / India Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

20m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

40m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

45m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

55m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 