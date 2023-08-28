Asia Cup Stats: India, Sri Lanka dominate, Bangladesh still finding its feet

India and Sri Lanka have been the most successful

teams in the history of Asia Cup while Bangladesh's stat looked horrible

despite their immense success in the ODI format of cricket in the last five

years.

Sri Lanka are the only team to have competed in every tournament since 1984.

India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have each missed one edition of the Asia Cup.

Amongst the last 15 editions, Asia Cup was held in ODI format 13 times while

two times in T20 format in 2016 and 2022.

In the last 13 editions in ODI format, Sri Lanka played 50 matches and won

34. They lost 16 and their win percentage is 68 which highest amongst the

team.

India are in the next with 31 wins and 16 defeats in 49 matches. They have

tied and no result each in one match, meaning their win percentage is 65.62.

But while India became champions seven times (six times in ODI format and one

time in T20 format), Sri Lanka had six trophies (five in ODI format and one

in T20 format).

Pakistan are the other team to have won the trophy twice in 2000 and 2012

(ODI format). Pakistan's win percentage is 59.09 after winning 26 matches and

losing 18 in 45 matches. One match ended in a no result.

Bangladesh are in the fourth in ladder but their win percentage is meager

16.28 as they won just seven matches out of 43. They lost a staggering number

of 36 matches.

Afghanistan played the ODI format tournament twice in 2014 and 2018. They

have played nine matches, won three and lost five while one match was tie.

Their win percentage is 38.89.

Hong Kong played the tournament three times in 2004, 2008 and 2018 (ODI

format). They played six matches and lost all.

United Arab Emirates played two tournaments in 2004 and 2008 (ODI format).

They played four matches and lost all.

Nepal will make their first appearance in Asia Cup in the upcoming edition.

In T20 format of Asia Cup which was played in 2016 and 2022, India and Sri

Lanka are the most successful teams with one trophy each at their showcase.

India played 10 matches and won eight with win percentage of 80. Sri Lanka

also played 10 but won six matches and so their win percentage was 60.

Pakistan's win percentage was 50 after winning five matches in 10 games.

Bangladesh played seven matches, won three and lost four. Afghanistan played

five matches and won just two while lost three. UAE and Hong Kong couldn't

win any match after playing four and two matches respectively.

But Bangladesh have reason to smile for one thing that they have two players

in Shakib Al Hasan and Sabbir Rahman who have received the prestigious Player

of the Series award in the Asia Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan made 237 runs and claimed 6 wickets in 2012, a tournament in

which Bangladesh became runners up after a heartbreaking two-run defeat to

Pakistan. Sabbir Rahman made 176 runs in 2016 Asia Cup (T20 format).

Last time Bangladesh moved to the final of Asia Cup in 2018 and Liton Das

became player of the final for 121 off 117 balls in a losing effort against

India.

Bangladesh have hosted the most number of Asia Cup (five).

The highest team score in this tournament is 385-7, which Pakistan scored

against Bangladesh in 2010.

Bangladesh's 87 all-out against Pakistan in 2000 is the lowest team score.

Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya's 1220 runs in 25 ODI matches is the highest

runs by any batter in Asia Cup.

Sanath Jayasuriya also holds the record for the most runs scored in a single

edition of the Asia Cup (378 runs scored in 2008) and also had most number of

centuries (six).

Shakib Al Hasan's 402 in 13 (ODI) matches is highest for any batter of

Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralidaran's 30 wickets in 24 (ODI)

matches is highest in Asia Cup.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner and current selector Abdur Razzak took

highest 22 wickets in 18 (ODI) matches. Shakib has 19 wickets in 13 (ODI)

matches.

Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka holds the record for the most wickets (17) taken

in a single edition of the Asia Cup in 2008.

Six for 13 by Ajantha Mendis against India in 2008 is the best bowling

performance in the Asia Cup.

Two cricketers have claimed a hat-trick in the Asia Cup: India's Kapil Dev

against Sri Lanka in 1991 and Sri Lanka's Farveez Maharoof against India in

2010.

India's Virat Kohli is the only batter in Asia Cup history to hit two

centuries in successful chases. He scored 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur on

March 18, 2012 and 136 against Bangladesh in Fatullah on February 26, 2014.

Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in 2012 is the highest individual score in

the Asia Cup.