Asia Cup row: Now Pakistan wants its ODI World Cup matches taken out of India

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 03:46 pm

Related News

Asia Cup row: Now Pakistan wants its ODI World Cup matches taken out of India

While this is how PCB is looking to contest its case at the ACC and ICC meetings, Indian board officials see this as mere public posturing and say moving the event to a neutral venue, with the UAE as the most likely hosts, is on the cards. “It’s not for the BCCI to take a decision but for our government to decide. The PCB needs to understand that,” a BCCI official said.

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 03:46 pm
Asia Cup row: Now Pakistan wants its ODI World Cup matches taken out of India

Pakistan will not travel to India for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November if the Indian cricket team does not go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled in September. This was the position Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took at Saturday's Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board meeting, an official present in the meeting said.

BCCI officials are dismissive and do not see this bringing any change in their own position on the matter. The BCCI-PCB stand-off will now be taken up when the ACC reconvenes in Dubai in March a day or so before the International Cricket Council's (ICC) quarterly board meeting there.

The ACC, whose chairman is BCCI secretary Jay Shah, issued a statement on Saturday of there being "a constructive dialogue" on the Asia Cup. But it is learnt that there was no consensus on the proposal to relocate the tournament to a neutral venue. "If that is how one wants to proceed, even Pakistan's matches during the ODI World Cup in India should be moved to neutral venues. Both are multi-nation events," a PCB official said.

While this is how PCB is looking to contest its case at the ACC and ICC meetings, Indian board officials see this as mere public posturing and say moving the event to a neutral venue, with the UAE as the most likely hosts, is on the cards. "It's not for the BCCI to take a decision but for our government to decide. The PCB needs to understand that," a BCCI official said.

"Even when Asia Cup hosting rights were awarded to Pakistan, it was with the prior knowledge both cricket boards have always had, that any travel to the other nation will require a government nod, something we do not have at this point in time," another BCCI official said.

As far as PCB's threat not to come to India for the World Cup goes, BCCI officials argue that "it is a matter for the ICC to look at" as India is just the host nation.

While the decision on the matter has been pushed back by a month, BCCI is not losing sleep with an ICC event's success – in terms of media rights and sponsorships – being contingent on the Indian cricket market.

The ICC did not immediately respond to queries on the matter.

On security in Pakistan as cricket hosts, PCB issued a statement on Sunday which said, "Sri Lanka has recently visited Pakistan in 2017 and 2019, while Bangladesh has toured Pakistan in 2020. In the 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme (FTP), which has been agreed and announced by all ICC Members, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have confirmed their tours to Pakistan."

India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the 50-overs Asia Cup, losing the final to Sri Lanka in Karachi. Bilateral cricket between the neighbours has not taken place since the 2012-13 white-ball series played in India. Pakistan has since travelled for the 2016 T20 World Cup, the last ICC event hosted by India.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board / India Cricket Team / bcci / Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

7h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

6h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

1h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

6h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

6h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'