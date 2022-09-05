Asia Cup: Pakistan humble arch rivals India in nail-biter

Mohammad Rizwan's fifty, Mohammad Nawaz's pinch-hitting and later Asif Ali's cameo helped Pakistan chase down a massive 182 and beat arch rivals India by five wickets in their first match in the Super Four of the Asia Cup.

Asif Ali brought Pakistan back into the game after India put them on the backfoot with the dismissals of Mohammad Rizwan (71 off 51) and Mohammad Nawaz (42 off 20). But Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended up conceding 19 runs in the 19th over and Pakistan needed just 7 to win off the last. The stand between Rizwan and Nawaz of 73 off 6.5 overs had nullified the effect of Babar Azam (14) and Fakhar Zaman (15) falling early in the 182-run chase and put India on the backfoot for pretty much the first time in the match.

The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya leaked runs which hurt India. Arshdeep Singh tried hard to defend six off the final over but it was too tough for him. The fast bowler was the one who dropped Asif Ali early in his innings.

Virat Kohli raced past his 32nd half century in just 36 balls as India posted 181 for seven after 20 overs. They came out all guns blazing which means their run rate has remained around 9 or 10 throughout their innings. India scored 62 runs in the first six overs which was their highest powerplay score against Pakistan.

But it also meant that batters fell just as they got good starts. Pakistan fought back between the 12th and 15th overs, notably dismissing the dangerous Hardik Pandya for a two-ball duck. Virat Kohli was the top-scorer with 60 off 44 but got little support from the middle-order.

