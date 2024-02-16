Asia Cup Corporate Football Tournament showcases thrilling matches

Sports

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 07:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Asia Cup Corporate Football Tournament, commenced with fervour at the Asian Group Sports Complex, is drawing enthusiastic crowds and showcasing thrilling matches filled with youthful exuberance.

The opening match on Thursday evening saw Anant Group clinch victory over KSRM. Despite a heartbreaking last-minute goal, the KSRM football team captured hearts with their remarkable performance. Later, they secured a convincing win against the Exim Bank team, triumphing with a commanding 4-1 scoreline in their second match the same evening.

Thursday evening witnessed a flurry of eight matches as corporate teams battled it out for supremacy on the futsal turf.

The tournament, organised under the patronage of the Asian Group, commenced on 14 February with 24 teams vying for glory. Divided into eight groups, the teams are set to compete in a total of 39 matches over the course of the five-day event, culminating in the grand finale on 18 February.

Speaking on the occasion, KSRM Deputy Managing Director Shahriar Jahan Rahat expressed gratitude to the Asian Group for facilitating such an exhilarating tournament. He emphasised the significance of fostering camaraderie and social cohesion among corporate entities through sporting events like this.

A diverse array of corporate organisations including KSRM, Meghna Group, Nagad, Bikash, and PHP Family among others, are participating in the tournament.

