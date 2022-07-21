Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country.

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 09:47 pm
Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to the UAE, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Thursday.

"Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rain," Ganguly told reporters after the Board's Apex Council meeting here.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country.

The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.

Cricket

Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

12h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

14h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about Share market

What you need to know about Share market

2h | Videos
South Africa's new T20 league

South Africa's new T20 league

2h | Videos
Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

2h | Videos
Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership