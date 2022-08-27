Asia Cup 2022 renamed hours before first tournament opener

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 August, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Asia Cup 2022 renamed hours before first tournament opener

The new look DP World Asia Cup includes teams representing India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Hindustan Times
27 August, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 03:20 pm
Asia Cup 2022 renamed hours before first tournament opener

Hours before the opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and DP World jointly announced a new title sponsorship that will see the upcoming six-nation men's T20 cricket tournament renamed as the DP World Asia Cup 2022.

The agreement comes as cricket stars from across the continent prepare the second T20 version of the Asia Cup, which will be played in Dubai and Sharjah from 27th August to 11th September 2022.

The new look DP World Asia Cup includes teams representing India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

They will play a total of 13 matches, all broadcast on Star Sports.

The final will be played on 11th September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. This is the fourth time that the Asia Cup will be held in UAE.

"We are happy to have DP World as title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup is a prestigious event and the participation of a respected partner like DP World is welcome," said ACC President Jay Shah.

"We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship of the 2022 Asia Cup. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be a part of one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world, right here in Dubai, the new sports capital of the region. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold over the next few weeks and wish the tournament organisers, teams and players every success over the coming weeks, said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

The ACC was founded in 1983, to promote and develop the sport across Asia. It currently includes 24 member associations.

Cricket

Asia Cup Cricket 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

5h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to build the ultimate gaming setup

4h | Videos
Enjoy new salad recipe every day

Enjoy new salad recipe every day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally