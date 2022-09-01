Bangladesh asked to bat first by SL; Sabbir, Miraz return, Ebadot makes debut

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka have won the toss and decided to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a virtual knockout game.

Bangladesh have made three changes to their XI for the important match. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has returned to the XI after four years while Sabbir Rahman has made it for the first time since 2019. Ebadot Hossain will make his T20I debut.

According to the line-up, Bangladesh will have a new opening combination with both Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim missing out. Mohammad Saifuddin has made way for debutant Ebadot.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been left bruised and hurt in every way by Afghanistan and are now up against each other to earn a spot in the Super Fours.

The equation is simple: the team that wins this match stays in this tournament. It is probably because of this simple yet deadly equation that there has been some spicy buildup to this match, with words being exchanged in the media between representatives of both camps. Add to it the 'naagin' affair of the 2018 Asia Cup, and we might just have a humdinger in our hands.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain