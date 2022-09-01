Asia Cup 2022, Group B, BD vs SL: Ebadot dismisses Nissanka and Asalanka to put Tigers ahead

10:25 pm: Ebadot Hossain took two wickets in his first over to dismiss the dangerous Pathum Nissanka (20 runs off 19 balls) and then Charith Asalanka (one run off three balls) to edge Bangladesh ahead against Sri Lanka. At the end of the powerplay, Sri Lanka were 48/2 needing 136 runs from 84 balls.

9:55 pm: It was the less experienced, Afif, Miraz and Mosaddek that batted with freedom and intent to help Bangladesh post their biggest total in the UAE in the must-win Asia Cup Group B match against Sri Lanka. The three had strike rates of over 140 and scored 99 runs, and that helped Bangladesh play a more aggressive brand of T20I cricket, something they had earlier promised to do this tournament, under the captaincy of Shakib Al Hasan.

9:50pm: And Bangladesh end on 181/7 thanks to a quickfire innings of 22 not out from eight balls by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat in the death overs. He was ably aided by Taskin Ahmed who managed 11* from just six balls. This is a competitive score against Sri Lanka on a good batting surface, but not one that cannot be chased.

9:22 pm: Despite losing captain Shakib Al Hasan for 24 runs (off 22 balls), Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyad have continued to attack the Sri Lankan bowlers. Bangladesh are 123/4 after 15 overs with Afif on 21 from 14 balls and Mahmudullah on 22 off 17 balls.

8:55 pm: Bangladesh lose the wickets of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 runs off 26 balls) and Mushfiqur Rahim (four runs off five balls) but Bangladesh continue to score freely through captain Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain. Bangladesh are 85/3 after 10 overs with Shakib on 23 runs off 20 balls and Afif on six runs off three balls.

8:32 pm: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, brought in as a makeshift opener, shows attacking intent with the bat during the powerplay overs and it pays off as he is on 38 runs off just 24 balls. Bangladesh have a good start to build towards a competitive total against Sri Lanka and are 55/1 after six overs.

8:15 pm: Sabbir Rahman goes for just five runs off six balls in the third over bowled by Asitha Fernando. The right-hander tried to pull a short ball but managed to edge it to the wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

7:30 pm: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka have won the toss and decided to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a virtual knockout game.

Bangladesh have made three changes to their XI for the important match. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has returned to the XI after four years while Sabbir Rahman has made it for the first time since 2019. Ebadot Hossain will make his T20I debut.

According to the line-up, Bangladesh will have a new opening combination with both Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim missing out. Mohammad Saifuddin has made way for debutant Ebadot.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been left bruised and hurt in every way by Afghanistan and are now up against each other to earn a spot in the Super Fours.

The equation is simple: the team that wins this match stays in this tournament. It is probably because of this simple yet deadly equation that there has been some spicy buildup to this match, with words being exchanged in the media between representatives of both camps. Add to it the 'naagin' affair of the 2018 Asia Cup, and we might just have a humdinger in our hands.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain