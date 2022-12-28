Ashwin reveals he identified Litton as a 'pathbreaking player' way back in 2015

2022 has been a year to remember for wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das. After having a terrible 2021 in white-ball cricket (average of 23 in ODIs and 13 in T20Is), Litton Das came of age in the ongoing year. But what went almost unnoticed was that he had a terrific year in Test cricket (average of 49.5) with six fifty-plus scores in seven Tests.

But this year, he has been one of the most prolific batters in the world across formats, becoming the second-highest run-getter (1921 at 40) in international cricket. In particular, he has excelled in the red-ball format, scoring 800 runs at 44.4 with two hundreds and five fifties. According to the latest ICC Test rankings, he is the 12th ranked batter in this format, ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow.

In fact, no one from Bangladesh prior to Litton achieved a rank higher than him in Tests.

After three quiet innings, Litton was in his elements in Bangladesh's second innings of the Mirpur Test against India where he scored 73 off 98 to set India a target of 145 which Bangladesh bowlers almost managed to defend.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who steered India to win with a composed batting performance while chasing, shared a fascinating conversation he had with Litton and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the end of play on day three of the Mirpur Test.

Ashwin talked about the thrilling second Test which he described as "The Mirpur Miracle" on his YouTube channel.

"I was preparing myself mentally for the next day and that's when I saw Litton and Miraz swimming casually in the swimming pool. I thought they would tease me or say something to me in Bengali. But they're really good guys. They said, 'Welcome, Ash Bhai. We thought you'd come as the nightwatchman. Why didn't you come?"

For the unversed, India were 45/4 at the end of day three and after the fall of Virat Kohli, India sent Jaydev Unadkat as the nightwatchman.

"Then they were like, 'We know you bat deep but it won't be easy chasing here in Mirpur'. I told Miraz, 'Bro, wait till the 35th over [the condition of the ball will change to make batting easier]. Then anything can happen," said Ashwin.

Then Ashwin turned to Litton and it was the most fascinating part of the interaction. Ashwin told Litton that he noticed the aesthetics in the latter's batting in 2015 when he made his debut against India.

"I saw your style of play [in 2015] and thought here is a pathbreaker to take Bangladesh cricket forward," Ashwin told Litton. "But I am a little disappointed. I thought you would reach the level of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root."

"Yes, agreed. But our culture is different, Ash bhai," Litton replied. "We don't get enough exposure since we play only here [in Mirpur]. So if we play on a different pitch, it takes time for us to adjust."

Ashwin mentioned that right after the conversation, he saw on TV that Litton is one of this year's highest run-getters. "When I was leaving, he told me that he has almost cracked how to become a pathbreaker and that he has found the formula. I told him I will be the first person to be happy for him if he does well."