Ashwell Prince resigns as Bangladesh's batting coach, days after Siddons' arrival

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Jamie Siddons as the batting coach of the national team for two years. Since Siddons' arrival in the country on 2 February, all the attention of the media has been on him. Meanwhile, Ashwell Prince, the current batting coach, has stepped down from his post. The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the BCB.

"Yes, Prince has resigned. I have just received his e-mail. He has stepped down citing family reasons. Apart from that, he did not mention any particular reason," said Yunus.

"It's really surprising. We had said that we would decide on his role once he returns [from South Africa]. We never said that he wouldn't continue. We would have discussed it after his return. But he has made a decision before that," he added.