Ashes 'on the line', Root wants England to replicate Buttler's fight

Sports

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:46 pm

Related News

Ashes 'on the line', Root wants England to replicate Buttler's fight

Beaten inside four days in the series opener in Brisbane, England succumbed to their second successive defeat in Adelaide despite Jos Buttler's dogged resistance with the bat. 

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:46 pm
Ashes &#039;on the line&#039;, Root wants England to replicate Buttler&#039;s fight

England cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves after losing the second Ashes test against Australia and going 2-0 down in the five-match series, captain Joe Root said on Monday.

Beaten inside four days in the series opener in Brisbane, England succumbed to their second successive defeat in Adelaide despite Jos Buttler's dogged resistance with the bat. 

"The Ashes are on the line here, if that is not motivation, I don't know what is," Root said after his team's 275-run defeat in the day-night test.

Buttler's 26 runs from 207 balls delayed Australia's victory charge for a while and Root said that should be the blueprint for the remaining matches in Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart.

"Ultimately that is the attitude and the mentality we have to harness over the next five days," Root said.

"I am extremely proud of the way the guys fought today, that attitude and desire that's how we need to go about a whole test match.

"I thought Jos's innings was outstanding on that pitch. He should have gained a lot more confidence from this."

Asked whether he had picked the wrong team for Adelaide, Root said his bowlers should have bowled a fuller length with the pink ball.

"We need to be braver and get the ball up there," he said.

"The most disappointing thing for me is the amount of no-balls we keep bowling. We don't think Australia are that much better than us in these conditions. We are better than we have played."

Belief was essential to trying to get back into the series, he said.

"We need to believe, we need to keep learning, we need to learn faster. We can't make the same mistake we have done so far. We need to have the same attitude as today," Root added.

"If we do that, I am convinced, we have what it takes but we cannot makes mistakes. We need partnerships and big contributions."

Root was deeply disappointed with himself for getting out last ball to Mitchell Starc on Sunday night after being hit in the groin a few minutes before.

He was also injured in the same area in the early morning practice.

"I was gutted last night. It was a tough day yesterday. I was very cross with myself. I should have been able to stay on and put the pads on today and lead by example," he said.

Cricket

joe root / Ashes Test / Australia vs England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

11h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

12h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

13h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

4h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

4h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

4h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today