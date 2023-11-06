Asalanka hundred propels Sri Lanka to 279 against Bangladesh

Charith Asalanka notched up his maiden World Cup hundred as Sri Lanka amassed 279 against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday.

Sri Lanka were a bit rattled after Angelo Mathews was adjudged timed out but Asalanka was calm and composed throughout the innings to take Sri Lanka to a decent total.

Initially, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl. Aiming to put in a good start, Sri Lanka were rocked early by Shoriful Islam in the opening over, as the pacer removed opener Kusal Perera, courtesy of a fantastic diving catch from Mushfiqur Rahim.

Perera nicked behind a good length delivery, and the wicketkeeper put in a stunning diving catch to his left, and completed a one-handed effort.

With Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis rebuilding for Sri Lanka after their opening stutter, Shakib Al Hasan removed the latter in the 12th over for 19 off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Nissanka (41) departed in the 13th over, missing out on a half-century.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka once again began the rebuilding process for Sri Lanka, and steadied the ship. But Samarawickrama (41) lost his wicket to Shakib in the 25th over, and then controversy struck before the next ball.

Angelo Mathews arrived late to bat and Shakib appealed, to which it was adjudged that the Sri Lankan was timed out. Mathews had to depart without facing a ball.

Asalanka had good partnerships with Dhananjaya de Silva (36) and then the tailenders to help Sri Lanka put up a good total.

Shoriful and Shakib picked up two wickets each. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up three scalps.