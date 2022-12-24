Arteta urges Arsenal to seize title chance

24 December, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 11:07 am

The Gunners were in superb form, with 12 wins from 14 matches, when the league was paused in unprecedented fashion to allow for the first World Cup held in a northern hemisphere winter to take place in Qatar.

Mikel Arteta has urged leaders Arsenal to carry on from where they left off by winning their first Premier League title since 2004 when English football's top-flight resumes after the World Cup break.
 
 The Gunners were in superb form, with 12 wins from 14 matches, when the league was paused in unprecedented fashion to allow for the first World Cup held in a northern hemisphere winter to take place in Qatar.
 
All season long, fans and pundits have been debating whether the break will be a help or a hindrance to clubs' ambitions, with Arsenal now without Gabriel Jesus after he was sent home early from the World Cup with a knee problem sustained in Brazil's shock defeat by Cameroon.
 
 Arteta, however, was in buoyant mood ahead of his side's return to Premier League action against London rivals West Ham at the Emirates on Monday.

 "You know, I want the team to play a certain way, and the more consistent we are on that the more we are going to win," he told Sky Sports.

 
 "There is excitement, and we should be excited and we should be embracing the opportunity that we have ahead of us."
 
 Arsenal are currently five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.
 
City will be the last of the title contenders in action during the Boxing Day holiday round of fixtures when they travel to strugglers Leeds on Wednesday.
 
 Saudi-backed Newcastle, riding high in third place, are away to Leicester on Monday.
 
The Magpies last won a major domestic trophy in 1955 and such is the northeast club's desire to end that drought, Howe used all five of his players who had been in Qatar during a hard-fought 1-0 win over Premier League rivals Bournemouth that secured a place in the last eight of the League Cup.
 
Champions League qualification also remains a real possibility, with Tottenham and Manchester United, fourth and fifth respectively, snapping at Newcastle's heels. 
 

