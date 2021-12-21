Arteta says Arsenal trying to keep 'positive approach' amid Covid-19 crisis

21 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 01:12 pm

With matches being called off at short notice, Arteta said the team need to be ready for "unpredictable things".

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the recent disruption caused by Covid-19 in the Premier League posed a difficult challenge for the club but they are trying to cope with the situation by keeping a positive mindset.

Ten Premier League games were postponed this month due to outbreaks at several clubs, including six matches at the weekend, though Arsenal's game with Leeds United went ahead with Arteta's team winning 4-1 at Elland Road on Saturday.

With matches being called off at short notice, Arteta said the team need to be ready for "unpredictable things".

"It is difficult for the players, myself and the staff," Arteta told the club media before Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final at home against third-tier side Sunderland.

"Because we don't know really who is going to be available to do what, and we are all trying to help each other and get the best out of the situation.

"It is very difficult for yourself and the way you have to do your work, it is very difficult for (CEO) Vinai (Venkatesham) because he is dealing with a lot of meetings, a lot of responsibilities to try to defend the interest of the club in the right way."

Asked if the club have had to change their mindset in the recent weeks, Arteta said: "Have a really positive approach and your mindset ready that unpredictable things are going to happen - and stop complaining about everything that happens."

"We know what is going to happen, we know bad news will come probably so we have to expect it and try to prevent it if we can with all the protocols we have. But we have to be prepared as well with Plan B, C and D," he added.

Britain reported 91,743 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the second-highest figure since the start of the pandemic, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

