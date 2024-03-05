Arteta delighted with impact of Arsenal's summer signings

Sports

Reuters
05 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 11:13 am

Related News

Arteta delighted with impact of Arsenal's summer signings

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, signed from West Ham United and Chelsea in the summer, were among the scorers as Arsenal matched their biggest Premier League away win with a free-scoring display at Bramall Lane.

Reuters
05 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 11:13 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal's close-season signings have added a new dimension to the squad and are helping their team mates reach a higher level, manager Mikel Arteta said after their 6-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Monday.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, signed from West Ham United and Chelsea in the summer, were among the scorers as Arsenal matched their biggest Premier League away win with a free-scoring display at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal have won their last seven league games and are third with 61 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Asked if the players signed in the summer had helped Arsenal hit top gear at the right time, Arteta told reporters: "Yes for sure.

"Obviously picking the right players that could bring something that we didn't have to the squad, and they're certainly doing that and improving every single player, and the mechanisms and culture around the team.

"They are doing that but there's still the most important part of the season ahead and we know that that's the case."

The Spanish manager also provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who did not play the full 90 minutes.

"(Saka) was feeling a bit sick and as well we have Fabio (Vieira) who we have to give minutes," Arteta said.

"It was great opportunity (for us) and then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli as well, he had a slight cut on his foot and we have to wait and see how he is."

Arteta added that Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is "very close" to returning from a calf injury.

Football

Mikel Arteta / Arsenal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

21h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Chini mosque made of?

What is Chini mosque made of?

1h | Videos
Are the guests just for an invitation?

Are the guests just for an invitation?

12h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

13h | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

15h | Videos