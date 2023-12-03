Arshdeep denies Wade in final over to help India beat Australia in 5th T20I

Arshdeep Singh bowled a superb final over to help India win the fifth T20I by six runs in Bengaluru. The hosts took the series 4-1.

Batting first, India, powered by Shreyas Iyer's half-century and Axar Patel's cameo of 31 off 21, posted 160-8.

Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets each.

Australia were well on course after a flying start from Travis Head (28 off 18) and Ben McDermott's fifty. Wade was Australia's last hope and the match was well within his reach as the visitors needed 10 to win in the final over.

Arshdeep conceded only three and got rid of the Australian skipper and scripted a six-run win.