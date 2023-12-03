Arshdeep denies Wade in final over to help India beat Australia in 5th T20I

Sports

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 11:04 pm

Related News

Arshdeep denies Wade in final over to help India beat Australia in 5th T20I

Batting first, India, powered by Shreyas Iyer's half-century and Axar Patel's cameo of 31 off 21, posted 160-8.

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 11:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Arshdeep Singh bowled a superb final over to help India win the fifth T20I by six runs in Bengaluru. The hosts took the series 4-1.

Batting first, India, powered by Shreyas Iyer's half-century and Axar Patel's cameo of 31 off 21, posted 160-8. 

Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets each.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Australia were well on course after a flying start from Travis Head (28 off 18) and Ben McDermott's fifty. Wade was Australia's last hope and the match was well within his reach as the visitors needed 10 to win in the final over.

Arshdeep conceded only three and got rid of the Australian skipper and scripted a six-run win.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

6h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

5h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

7h | Features
Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

1h | TBS World
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

5h | TBS Stories
Doctors of bike engines

Doctors of bike engines

3h | TBS Stories