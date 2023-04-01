Arshdeep brilliance helps Punjab beat Kolkata after batters shine

Punjab Kings (PBKS) kicked-off IPL 2023 on a winning note as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in a rain affected contest in Mohali.

Kolkata, who won the toss and opted to field, got off to a slow start with Bhanuka Rajapaksa leading the charge for the hosts. Rajapaksa slammed a 32-ball 50 and stitched a vital 86-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket.

Dhawan was dismissed for 40 (29), while Sam Curran chipped in with an unbeaten 26 off 17 balls.

KKR in response got off to a poor start as Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets in his first over and moments later Nathan Ellis scalped one.

However, skipper Nitish Rana along with KKR's Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer steadied things, before Sikandar Raza removed the KKR skipper for 24(17).

Following his dismissal KKR lost one more wicket, before Andre Russell took matters into his hands. He scored 35 in 19 balls. Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine were batting in the middle, when rain interrupted the proceedings.

Kolkata at that moment required 46 to win in four overs as Punjab stood 7 runs ahead as per DLS method. Meanwhile, Tim Southee was the most expensive among KKR bowlers. The Kiwi quick conceded 54 runs and scalped two wickets in his quota.