Arshdeep brilliance helps Punjab beat Kolkata after batters shine

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 08:56 pm

Related News

Arshdeep brilliance helps Punjab beat Kolkata after batters shine

Kolkata, who won the toss and opted to field, got off to a slow start with Bhanuka Rajapaksa leading the charge for the hosts. Rajapaksa slammed a 32-ball 50 and stitched a vital 86-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket. 

Hindustan Times
01 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 08:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Punjab Kings (PBKS) kicked-off IPL 2023 on a winning note as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in a rain affected contest in Mohali. 

Kolkata, who won the toss and opted to field, got off to a slow start with Bhanuka Rajapaksa leading the charge for the hosts. Rajapaksa slammed a 32-ball 50 and stitched a vital 86-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket. 

Dhawan was dismissed for 40 (29), while Sam Curran chipped in with an unbeaten 26 off 17 balls.

KKR in response got off to a poor start as Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets in his first over and moments later Nathan Ellis scalped one.

However, skipper Nitish Rana along with KKR's Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer steadied things, before Sikandar Raza removed the KKR skipper for 24(17). 

Following his dismissal KKR lost one more wicket, before Andre Russell took matters into his hands. He scored 35 in 19 balls. Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine were batting in the middle, when rain interrupted the proceedings. 

Kolkata at that moment required 46 to win in four overs as Punjab stood 7 runs ahead as per DLS method. Meanwhile, Tim Southee was the most expensive among KKR bowlers. The Kiwi quick conceded 54 runs and scalped two wickets in his quota.

Cricket

Ipl 2023 / Kolkata Knight Riders / Punjab Kings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

11h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

12h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

11h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

1h | TBS Entertainment
What is the future of motion graphics designers?

What is the future of motion graphics designers?

Now | TBS Stories
Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

5h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared