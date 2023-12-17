Arshdeep, Avesh power India to thumping win in South Africa ODI

Arshdeep Singh opened his account in ODI cricket with a five-wicket haul while Avesh Khan took four as South Africa crumbled to a record low score of 116 in their first ODI against India at the Wanderers on Sunday. India chased it down in no time thanks to fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Sai Sudharsan.

It was the lowest score for South Africa at home in an ODI match. Arshdeep took three early wickets as South Africa lost four inside the first 10 overs.

Matters were made worse for the hosts when Avesh then took two back to back wickets off the first two balls of the 11th, leading to South Africa losing their top six in just over 10 overs.

The collapse continued with Andile Phehlukwayo provided some resistance. Avesh and Arshdeep both picked up four wickets and the latter eventually dismissed Phehlukwayo for 33 off 49 to finish his fifer.

Avesh couldn't do the same though and it was Kuldeep Yadav who took the last South African wicket and ended the hosts' innings. India needed to chase down a target 117 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.