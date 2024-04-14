Arsenal's title bid rocked by Villa loss, Man City take lead

Sports

AFP
14 April, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 11:52 pm

Related News

Arsenal's title bid rocked by Villa loss, Man City take lead

Arsenal's first defeat in 12 league games leaves them in second place, two points behind City, while third placed Liverpool are behind Arsenal on goal difference.

AFP
14 April, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 11:52 pm
Arsenal&#039;s title bid rocked by Villa loss, Man City take lead

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a massive blow as Aston Villa struck twice in the closing stages to boost their top four bid with a dramatic 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side would have gone back to the top of the table with a victory, but instead they surrendered the initiative to Manchester City after conceding two goals in the last six minutes.

Leon Bailey put the visitors ahead and Ollie Watkins doubled their lead as Villa boss Unai Emery enjoyed a second sweet win this season over the club that sacked him in 2019.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Arsenal's first defeat in 12 league games leaves them in second place, two points behind City, while third placed Liverpool are behind Arsenal on goal difference.

With just six games left, champions City are closing in on an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown.

City's rout of Luton on Saturday had knocked Arsenal out of first place.

But the Gunners should have been on a high after Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace just half an hour before kick-off in north London.

Instead, Arsenal produced a spluttering display that could prove fatal to their challenge for a first English title in 20 years.

It has been a dispiriting week for the Gunners, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, setting up a tricky trip to Germany for the second leg on Wednesday.

After blowing an eight-point lead in the title race last season, Arsenal are in danger of squandering the advantage yet again.

Villa had moved up to fourth place without kicking a ball after Tottenham's thrashing at Newcastle on Saturday dropped them below Emery's men on goal difference.

And Villa's second win in six league games moved them three points clear of Tottenham, who have a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

Arsenal had started brightly and Kai Havertz's low drive was palmed away by Emiliano Martinez before Gabriel Jesus headed into the side-netting from Bukayo Saka's cross.

Accelerating onto Martin Odegaard's pin-point pass, Saka took aim from inside the area, but couldn't test Martinez from an acute angle.

Football

Arsenal / manchester city / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

5h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

7h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

8h | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

16h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

1d | Videos