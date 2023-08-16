Arsenal's Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery

Sports

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:38 pm

Related News

Arsenal's Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery

Jurrien Timber hobbled off the pitch holding the back of his knee in the first half of Arsenal's season-opening win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:38 pm
Photo: Arsenal
Photo: Arsenal

Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber will be sidelined due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, with the Dutch international set to undergo surgery.

Timber, who was signed for 40 million euros ($43.68 million) from Ajax Amsterdam last month, hobbled off the pitch holding the back of his knee in the first half of Arsenal's season-opening win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Jurrien Timber has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," Arsenal said in a statement. "Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

"The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien's rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible."

Arsenal next travel to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Football

Jurrien Timber / Arsenal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

7h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

6h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

6h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

5h | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years