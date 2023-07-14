Arsenal sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Arsenal have signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, both clubs said on Friday.

Arsenal did not specify the length of the contract, with British media reporting he has signed a five-year deal.

"Ajax and the English club agreed on a 40 million euros ($44.88 million) transfer fee. That amount can increase to 45 million euros through variables," Ajax said in a statement.

Timber started his youth career at Feyenoord, moving to Ajax's youth academy in 2014.

He broke into the first team in the 2019-20 season, before making 50 league appearances across Ajax's Eredevisie-winning campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

The 22-year-old has been capped 15 times by the Netherlands since his debut in 2021.

"We're really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much.

"He has experienced what it's like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax."

Arsenal finished second behind champions Manchester City last season, and have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

The north London club have signed German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are also looking to strengthen their midfield with West Ham United's Declan Rice among the main targets.