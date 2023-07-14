Arsenal sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Sports

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 08:54 pm

Related News

Arsenal sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Arsenal did not specify the length of the contract, with British media reporting he has signed a five-year deal.

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 08:54 pm
Arsenal sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Arsenal have signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, both clubs said on Friday.

Arsenal did not specify the length of the contract, with British media reporting he has signed a five-year deal.

"Ajax and the English club agreed on a 40 million euros ($44.88 million) transfer fee. That amount can increase to 45 million euros through variables," Ajax said in a statement.

Timber started his youth career at Feyenoord, moving to Ajax's youth academy in 2014.

He broke into the first team in the 2019-20 season, before making 50 league appearances across Ajax's Eredevisie-winning campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

The 22-year-old has been capped 15 times by the Netherlands since his debut in 2021.

"We're really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much.

"He has experienced what it's like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax."

Arsenal finished second behind champions Manchester City last season, and have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

The north London club have signed German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are also looking to strengthen their midfield with West Ham United's Declan Rice among the main targets.

Football

Jurrien Timber / Arsenal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country