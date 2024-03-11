Arsenal remain top of Premier League after Liverpool, City draw 1-1

Sports

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 12:05 am

Related News

Arsenal remain top of Premier League after Liverpool, City draw 1-1

Liverpool are second but level on 64 points with the Gunners, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 12:05 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool salvaged a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal top of the table.

Liverpool are second but level on 64 points with the Gunners, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne's corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitors' fans and shook both fists in celebration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The cheers were deafening when Mac Allister slotted home from the penalty spot past Ederson in the 50th minute after the keeper had sent Darwin Nunez flying through the air with a rash challenge in the box.

Buoyed by the goal, Liverpool kept pressing and had numerous near-misses. City's Jeremy Doku hit the post against the run of play, as both sides had to settle for the second draw this season between the two titans.

Football

liverpool / Arsenal / manchester city / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

5h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

10h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

16h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

3h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

5h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

6h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

6h | Videos