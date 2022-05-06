Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signs new deal until 2025

Sports

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 05:28 pm

FILE PHOTO: Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Portsmouth v Arsenal - Fratton Park, Portsmouth, Britain - March 2, 2020 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans as he celebrates at the end of the match. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Portsmouth v Arsenal - Fratton Park, Portsmouth, Britain - March 2, 2020 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans as he celebrates at the end of the match. Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the London club until 2025, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Arteta took over from Unai Emery in December 2019 and his previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season.

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," the 40-year-old told the club website. "When I spoke to (director) Josh (Kroenke) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that (owner) Stan (Kroenke) has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered."

Arteta won the FA Cup with Arsenal in the 2019-20 season after they beat Chelsea in the final.

In his first full season in charge last year, the Spaniard led the club to eighth place in the league.

Arsenal are currently in fourth place and occupy the last Champions League spot with four games remaining.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments," added Arteta.

 

