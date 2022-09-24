Arsenal have 'good chance' to win Premier League: Arsene Wenger

Reuters
24 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 03:34 pm

League-leaders Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

Arsenal have "a good chance" to win the Premier League title this season in the absence of a dominant team, former manager Arsene Wenger said. League-leaders Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

"I would say they have a good chance this season because I don't see any super dominating team," Wenger, who was in charge of Arsenal between 1996-2018, told Sky Sports. "I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.

"Of course, it's a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don't know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

"Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season."

Arsenal next face rivals Spurs on October 1 after the international break.

