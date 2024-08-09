Arsenal gunning to end City dominance, Man United and Liverpool begin new eras

To better Pep Guardiola's City, you have to be near perfect and that is exactly what Arsenal were last term. Only 2003-04, when the 'Invincibles' went unbeaten en route to the title did the Gunners amass more points in a single Premier League season.

Although it was still not enough, two campaigns finishing second to City shows the progress Arsenal are making under coach Mikel Arteta.

The signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori, who could fill the problematic left-back position, boosts their chances of going all the way this time around as the new Premier League season kicks off next weekend.

The question is how long City can sustain their excellence for.

Normally not afraid to splash out in the transfer market, 20-year-old winger Savinho is their only major signing of the transfer window. One win from four pre-season friendlies on their tour of the United States also suggests there is plenty of work still to be done.

There is also the distraction of Premier League charges over alleged breaches of financial rules during the ownership of billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan still looming over them. City deny any wrongdoing and are contesting the charges.

Liverpool have been similarly quiet in the transfer market as they look get life without Jurgen Klopp in the managerial hotseat off to a positive start.

Dutchman Arne Slot is the man tasked with succeeding Klopp after the German's trophy-laden nine years at Anfield, but he is yet to make a major signing. Three wins from three friendlies, including victories over United and Arsenal, provide reason for optimism.

United are also seeking a revival after finishing in their lowest-ever Premier League position last term.

INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe has assumed control of football operations after taking a 25% stake in the club and has began ringing the changes.

The reshuffle started above manager Erik ten Hag with Dan Ashworth brought in as sporting director and Omar Berrada poached from City to become new CEO.

Big plans are being drawn up for a new stadium, while major signings on the pitch – striker Joshua Zirkzee and young defender Leny Yoro – have added to the feeling brighter times are ahead.

Chelsea will begin the new season with a new manager in Enzo Maresca, the latest tasked with transforming their fortunes. They have again been prolific in the transfer market, without making any major signings.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to continue their improvement under Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, while Aston Villa, competing in the Champions League for the first time since Europe's elite competition was rebranded in 1992, have spent more than anyone to build on last season's fourth-placed finish.

Coming up from the second tier, Leicester City have replaced Maresca with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, but the Championship winners must overcome the loss of key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Ipswich Town's hopes of surviving on their return to the top flight were handed a major boost after highly-rated coach Kieran McKenna signed a new contract, with Southampton hoping their single year back in the Championship remains an aberration, following 11 successive seasons in the top flight.