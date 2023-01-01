Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton

Sports

Reuters
01 January, 2023, 02:15 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:19 am

Related News

Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton

Arsenal top the standings on 43 points with second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier in the day, on 36 and Newcastle United, who drew 0-0 with Leeds, two points further back in third.

Reuters
01 January, 2023, 02:15 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:19 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah grabbed early goals in each half for Arsenal as they won 4-2 away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the final Premier League game of 2022 to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal top the standings on 43 points with second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier in the day, on 36 and Newcastle United, who drew 0-0 with Leeds, two points further back in third.

Saka scored just over a minute into the game as Gabriel Martinelli's shot was deflected into his path, and he cushioned the ball with his first touch before deftly guiding it home with his second.

Leandro Trossard had a couple of decent chances for the home side before Martin Odegaard added Arsenal's second in the 39th minute, pouncing on a loose clearance and driving a shot that bounced up and into the net.

The league leaders looked to have wrapped up the victory just after the break as keeper Robert Sanchez spilled another Martinelli shot into the path of striker Nketiah, and he bundled the ball home from close range.

However, a Kaoru Mitoma goal in the 65th minute threw Brighton a lifeline and though Gabriel Martinelli netted a fourth for Arsenal from a stunning Odegaard pass, Evan Ferguson made it 4-2 to set up a grandstand finish.

Mitoma thought he had made it 4-3 in the 89th minute but the goal was chalked off after a VAR review found that he had come from an offside position, as the Gunners held on to close out the year with a win.

Football

Arsenal / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

16h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

18h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

9h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

8h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

6h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations