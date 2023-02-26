Arsenal go five points clear, Leeds and West Ham boost survival hopes

Sports

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 12:31 am

Related News

Arsenal go five points clear, Leeds and West Ham boost survival hopes

Gabriel Martinelli's goal just after halftime sealed the points for Arsenal to crank up the pressure on second-placed Manchester City, who were playing struggling Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 12:31 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Leicester City while on a big day for the relegation battlers there were huge wins for West Ham United and Leeds United.

Gabriel Martinelli's goal just after halftime sealed the points for Arsenal to crank up the pressure on second-placed Manchester City, who were playing struggling Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Danny Ings scored his first goals for West Ham as the hosts found the net four times in the second half to thump fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the London Stadium.

New Leeds manager Javi Gracia's reign began with a vital 1-0 win over bottom club Southampton as Junior Firpo's goal snapped a 10-game winless run to move them out of the relegation zone.

Everton are back in the bttom three though as they went down 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Arsenal had a goal by Leandro Trossard ruled out by VAR in the first half but it was the Belgian who played the pass which allowed Brazilian Martinelli to score in the 46th minute.

"We deserved the result and we are so happy with the three points," Martinelli told Sky Sports. "We needed to win any way we could and we managed to do it."

Arsenal, bidding for a first title since 2004, have 57 points from 24 games played while champions City are on 52 ahead of their 25th game at Bournemouth (1730GMT).

The relegation battle is shaping up to be especially tense this season with clubs changing positions on a weekly basis.

Leeds had not won a league game since Nov. 5 but former Watford manager Gracia made an instant impact to lift the Yorkshire club to 17th spot, a point above the drop zone.

It ws Firpo who finally broke the deadlock in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd in the 77th minute, squeezing a tame effort under goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

"After 10 games without a win, the team needed it. It is one step, but an important step," Gracia told Sky Sports.

West Ham's home game with Nottingham Forest appeared to be drifting towards a goalless stalemate but Ings, a January signing from Aston Villa, broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when he struck a Jarrod Bowen cross past keeper Keylor Navas.

Ings only had to wait three minutes for his second goal from Said Benrahma's cross before Declan Rice made it 3-0 and substitute Michail Antonio completed the rout.

West Ham climbed to 16th place with 23 points from 24 games, two above Everton who are third from bottom.

Leeds have 22 points.

Everton's hopes of avoiding relegation were dealt a blow as Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia scored for Villa at Goodison Park to leave the hosts in 18th place with 21 points.

Everton dominated for long periods with Amadu Onana being denied by keeper Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings clearing off the line for Villa.

Watkins broke the deadlock from the penalty spot though after John McGinn was upended by Idrissa Gueye just past the hour mark and Buendia completed Everton's misery late on.

Liverpool are at Crystal Palace in the late kickoff.

Football

Arsenal / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

16h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

1d | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

16h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

7h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

6h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

3h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter