Arsenal falter in Champions League race with defeat by Newcastle

Sports

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 01:54 pm

Related News

Arsenal falter in Champions League race with defeat by Newcastle

The hosts had plenty of chances to double their lead and finally did in the 85th minute when Wilson ran through on goal but the ball ricocheted off Ramsdale into the path of Guimareas who side-footed it in.

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 01:54 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Newcastle United dealt a huge blow to Arsenal's chances of qualifying for the Champions League by beating them 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

An own goal from Ben White and then a late strike from January signing Bruno Guimaraes sealed the win for Newcastle and left Arsenal two points off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth in the standings with one game of the season remaining.

Thanks to their superior goal difference, Spurs will only need a point at already-relegated bottom side Norwich City on Sunday to qualify for Europe's elite competition. Mikel Arteta's side face his former team Everton at home at the same time.

Newcastle started brightly, roared on by their fans in their last home game of the season. Eddie Howe's side were in the bottom three at Christmas but thanks to their new owners' spending in the January transfer window, have climbed up the table and only lost once at home in the league in 2022.

They dominated the match and came close to opening the scoring in the 37th minute through Allan Saint-Maximin, who cut in from the wing and jinked his way to the edge of area, but saw his low shot palmed away by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The breakthrough came shortly after halftime, however, when Joelinton powered down the left wing and sent in a low cross for striker Callum Wilson but it came off Arsenal defender White and into his own net.

The hosts had plenty of chances to double their lead and finally did in the 85th minute when Wilson ran through on goal but the ball ricocheted off Ramsdale into the path of Guimareas who side-footed it in.

The win, Newcastle's first in the league over Arsenal since April 2018, means Howe's side move up to 12th in the standings.

Arsenal manager Arteta conceded his side were deservedly beaten.

"Newcastle deserved to win the match and were much better than us. We had nothing in the game. They were much better in every department and we were poor with the ball," he told Sky Sports.

"A lot of things happened during the game, like substitutions for injuries, but it's not an excuse because they were much better than us.

"It's true that we could not cope with the game that we had to play here. We tried to change some things but it didn't make it better. We had moments where we looked better but then the execution was so poor and the goals we gave away were extremely poor."

Football

Arsenal / Newcastle United / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

3h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

3h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

4h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

5h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

16h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives