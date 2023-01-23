Arsenal defeat Man Utd in nail-biting battle to make title statement

Sports

AFP
23 January, 2023, 01:10 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 01:15 am

Related News

Arsenal defeat Man Utd in nail-biting battle to make title statement

There is growing sense of belief at the Emirates that the Gunners can at last end their long wait for the Premier League title, which they have not won since 2004.

AFP
23 January, 2023, 01:10 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 01:15 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Arsenal made a huge statement of their Premier League intent on Sunday, coming from behind to beat in-form Manchester United 3-2 in front of a raucous Emirates crowd.

United forward Marcus Rashford silenced the home fans with the opening goal but an equaliser from Eddie Nketiah and a wonderful second-half strike from Bukayo Saka turned the match on its head.

But the visitors, dangerous on the break throughout the match, levelled the pulsating encounter when Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez headed in after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.

The Gunners poured forward in search of a winner and eventually got the goal they deserved when Nketiah turned the ball home in the 90th minute.

Earlier, defending champions Manchester City had closed the gap to just two points with their 3-0 win against Wolves, courtesy of Erling Haaland's fourth hat-trick of the season.

Scott McTominay replaced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who was ineligible after picking up a fifth booking of the season in United's midweek draw with Crystal Palace, with loan signing Wout Weghorst again leading the line.

New Arsenal arrival Leandro Trossard, who joined late last week from Brighton, had to settle for a place on the bench as Mikel Arteta named an unchanged team.

There is growing sense of belief at the Emirates that the Gunners can at last end their long wait for the Premier League title, which they have not won since 2004.

Arsenal flew out of the blocks, with Thomas Partey flashing just wide as they surged forward.

But it was United who broke the deadlock in the 17th minute in stunning style, when Bruno Fernandes found Rashford, who skipped past Partey with ease and powered a low drive into the corner of the net from 25 yards.

Arsenal were level just seven minutes later when in-form Nketiah lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the back post to nod home Granit Xhaka's cross.

Now the wind was in the home team's sails as they poured forward but United went close to re-taking the lead, McTominay forcing a diving save from Aaron Ramsdale.

Arteta was booked by referee Anthony Taylor just after the half-hour mark as emotions got the better of him but the first half ended all square after few clear-cut chances.

Arsenal were again first to threaten after the break, pouring forward in search of another goal and they took the lead in the 53rd minute.

Christian Eriksen stood off England's Saka, who shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired unerringly past David de Gea in the United net from outside the box.

But a pulsating game took another twist when United drew level just six minutes later.

Ramsdale spilled the ball from a United corner and Lisandro Martinez threw himself at it, looping a header into the net.

Arsenal regrouped and Saka hit the post in a near repeat of his goal as De Gea watched nervously.

De Gea made a fine save when Nketiah blasted at him from close range as the clock ticked down, with United unable to control the ball for sustained spells.

United were close to holding out for the draw but Arsenal took all three points when Nketiah scored his second of the afternoon as a lengthy VAR check ruled him onside.

Football

Arsenal / manchester united / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

14h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

16h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

5h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

4h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

7h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

6h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port