Arsenal cruise past Luton to return to Premier League summit

Sports

AFP
04 April, 2024, 04:25 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 04:25 am

Related News

Arsenal cruise past Luton to return to Premier League summit

The result lifts Arsenal to 68 points -- one ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who host bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday.

AFP
04 April, 2024, 04:25 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 04:25 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Arsenal coasted to a 2-0 win over struggling Luton on Wednesday to dislodge Liverpool from the top of the Premier League table, once again edging ahead in a thrilling three-way title tussle.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard opened the scoring midway through the first half and an own goal just before the break gave the much-changed home side a cushion.

The result lifts Arsenal to 68 points -- one ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who host bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Phil Foden scored a hat-trick as defending champions Manchester City crushed fourth-placed Aston Villa 4-1 to move level on points with Liverpool.

"We want to be at the top -- winning our games is the only thing we can do," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the BBC.

"We managed to rotate and freshen the team up a bit," he added. "Those who came in did really, really well."

Arteta's men, with top-scorer Bukayo Saka absent, dominated possession in the opening stages at the Emirates but created few clear-cut openings in front of an expectant crowd.

But they broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, courtesy of a sweet left-footed strike by Odegaard.

Emile Smith Rowe, who has been a peripheral figure this season, dispossessed the dawdling Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu inside the visitors' half.

He fed Odegaard, who played a one-two with Kai Havertz before stroking the ball home for his 10th goal of the season.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 44th minute thanks to an own goal from Luton defender Daiki Hashioka, who turned into his own net following more good work down the left by Smith Rowe.

The home side, playing in second gear, had just three shots on target in the first half but were well worth their lead.

The bulk of the second half was flat, although Luton came into the game more, probing for an opening to haul themselves back into the contest.

Arteta brought on midfielder Declan Rice and forward Eddie Nketiah, introducing Gabriel Martinelli with 15 minutes to play.

Arsenal substitute Takehiro Tomiyasu went close, bending one just wide, and Nketiah forced a save from the scrambling Thomas Kaminski in the closing minutes.

They were unable to score a third but saw the game out with few alarms.

The Gunners, who have not been crowned English champions since 2004, set the pace for the bulk of last season before flagging as the finishing line approached.

But, adding steel to their style, they have now won nine of their past 10 league games, with the only blip in that sequence a goalless draw against City on Sunday.

Arsenal, who have conceded just four goals in the league in 2024, travel to Brighton on Saturday before hosting Villa on April 14.

In between those matches they welcome Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Defeat for depleted Luton leaves Rob Edwards' side third from bottom of the English top flight, three points from safety, and facing an immediate return to the Championship.

Brentford drew 0-0 with Brighton to edge further clear of the drop zone.

Football

Arsenal / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

17h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

17h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

7h | Videos
The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

8h | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

10h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

11h | Videos