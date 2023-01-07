Arsenal charged by FA over player conduct in Newcastle draw

Sports

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 01:54 pm

Related News

Arsenal charged by FA over player conduct in Newcastle draw

Arsenal were denied two late penalty claims and a number of players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards in a fractious and scrappy game, waved away the appeals.

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 01:54 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Tuesday's goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

Arsenal were denied two late penalty claims and a number of players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards in a fractious and scrappy game, waved away the appeals.

"It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

League leaders Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. They will return to action on Monday against Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Football

Arsenal / Newcastle United

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

46m | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

3h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

5h | Panorama
The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals