Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for an end to FA Cup replays to avoid fixture congestion ahead of his side's third-round tie at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The third round is the stage where England's leading clubs enter the celebrated knockout competition and Arsenal go into Sunday's game having fallen five points behind Jurgen Klopp's table-toppers.

The Gunners are set for a 13-day break following the Cup tie but a draw at the Emirates Stadium would mean the two sides having to meet at Anfield during a rare near two-week long rest for Arsenal amid their domestic and European commitments.

Arsenal could be involved in a rejigged Champions League next season and Arteta, asked if England's governing Football Association, should scrap replays, replied: "I think so.

"We will see what happens because with the new format of the Champions League, there will be more games (to play) so I don't know how we are going to fit them in."

The Spaniard also told a pre-match press conference: "The (mini) break will be minimal and we have plans for both scenarios. We want to win the game and we will try to win the game, but (cancelling replays) has to be considered."

