Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman made new BOA president

The election commission, formed on the occasion of BOA President Election 2024, officially declared that General Waker-Uz-Zaman was elected unopposed as multiple nomination papers were not filed against the post and only one nomination paper was valid.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. File Photo: Collected
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. File Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was elected unopposed as president of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), said a BOA press release today (Friday).

The election commission, formed on the occasion of BOA President Election 2024, officially declared that General Waker-Uz-Zaman was elected unopposed as multiple nomination papers were not filed against the post and only one nomination paper was valid.

