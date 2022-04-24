Arjun Tendulkar’s birthday wish for father Sachin Tendulkar is winning hearts on the internet

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

Arjun Tendulkar’s birthday wish for father Sachin Tendulkar is winning hearts on the internet

Hindustan Times
24 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 12:46 pm
Arjun Tendulkar’s birthday wish for father Sachin Tendulkar is winning hearts on the internet

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday turned 49. Born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Sachin will be spending the special day in the Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble as he is mentor of the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League. And the franchise had something special arranged for him. All the youngsters wished him on his birthday, a video of which was shared by Mumbai Indians, but it was his son Arjun's words that won the internet. 

"He inspired all of India to watch cricket. The boys wish & share their experience of meeting 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻 for the first time on his special day," captioned MI in their special birthday tweet for Sachin.

Among the youngsters were Hrithik Shokeen, Aryan Juyal, N Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis and Rahul Buddhi, who all shared their special memory of meeting the great batter and their most memorable moment from his illustrious career. And in the end came Arjun, who had a special birthday wish for his father.

"I would like to wish you a very happy birthday. And, enjoy your day and thank you for everything you have done for me throughout my life," he said.

"He inspired all to watch cricket." 

Talking about the franchise, Mumbai will be playing their eighth game in IPL 2022 on Sunday as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. 

Mumbai are yet to open their account this season, having lost all their first seven games to become the only team to incur this worst start to a season. However, Mumbai's win today could be a fitting birthday present for Sachin, who had won the ICC World Cup in 2011 and played his final international game at that venue. 

A loss would imply that Mumbai are virtually out of the race to make the playoffs. 

Top News

Arjun Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

20m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine